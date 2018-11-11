The Saints will "try to sign" veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall per ESPN's Adam Schefter, looking to boost their receiving corps after Dez Bryant tore his achilles on Friday.

Marshall was released by the Seahawks on Oct. 30. He "impressed" in a workout with New Orleans on Tuesday per Schefter, but the Saints opted to sign Bryant instead. Marshall, 13-year veteran, could reportedly join the Saints as early as Week 11.

Marshall suited up in just six contests for Seattle this season, catching 11 passes for 136 yards. His last 1,000-yard season came with the Jets in 2015, a Pro-Bowl campaign in which Marshall led the NFL in touchdowns. A six-time Pro Bowler, Marshall is second among active wideouts in career receiving yards, trailing only Larry Fitzgerald. His 83 career touchdowns are also second among active receivers.

Marshall has never played in the postseason. New Orleans currently leads the NFC South at 7–1.