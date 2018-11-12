The stepfather of the girlfriend of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes died at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday while attending Kansas City's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Mahomes's girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, posted about the incident on Instagram on Sunday.

"Today is a day I will never forget!" she wrote in her post that was accompanied with a photo of her on the field at Arrowhead and photos of the family at the hospital. "Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100% he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us cheering loud that his chiefs won today! Thank you everyone for the prayers and sweet text! We will miss you Paul So So So Much! I will take care of mom for you!"

Mahomes skipped his postgame media availability following the Chiefs' 26-14 victory.

On Monday, coach Andy Reid said Mahomes was back at the team facility and added it's "not a big deal" if the second-year signal caller has to miss time because of the situation. He also offered "prayers and blessings" to the family.

Kansas City is 9-1 this season and will play the 9-1 Rams in Mexico City next Monday.