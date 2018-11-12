Patrick Mahomes's Girlfriend's Stepdad Dies at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday

Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes skipped his postgame media availability after Sunday's win.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 12, 2018

The stepfather of the girlfriend of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes died at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday while attending Kansas City's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Mahomes's girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, posted about the incident on Instagram on Sunday.

"Today is a day I will never forget!" she wrote in her post that was accompanied with a photo of her on the field at Arrowhead and photos of the family at the hospital. "Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100% he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us cheering loud that his chiefs won today! Thank you everyone for the prayers and sweet text! We will miss you Paul So So So Much! I will take care of mom for you!"

Mahomes skipped his postgame media availability following the Chiefs' 26-14 victory.

On Monday, coach Andy Reid said Mahomes was back at the team facility and added it's "not a big deal" if the second-year signal caller has to miss time because of the situation. He also offered "prayers and blessings" to the family.

Kansas City is 9-1 this season and will play the 9-1 Rams in Mexico City next Monday.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)