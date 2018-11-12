Report: Jets Waiting Until After Season to Make Decision on Todd Bowles's Future

The Jets are coming off a 41-10 loss to the Bills that dropped their record to 3-7.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 12, 2018

Todd Bowles's job with the Jets could be safe until the end of the season. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports the team will not make any decisions on the coach's future until after New York is finished playing games.

The Jets are coming off what is arguably their worst loss of the season. Backup quarterback Matt Barkley led the Bills into MetLife Stadium and walked away with a 41-10 triumph over Bowles's group.

It was the Jets' fourth-straight loss and it dropped their record to 3-7 on the season. New York now has its byw week before it hosts the Patriots in Week 12.

In almost four seasons as New York's coach, Bowles has accumulated at 23-35 record. The team went 10-6 his first season, but followed that up with consecutive 5-11 campaigns.

