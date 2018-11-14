Police: Ex-NFL Player Charlie Rogers Threatened Man With Sword at Youth Basketball Meeting

The incident happened at a youth basketball meeting on Oct. 5, according to police.

By Associated Press
November 14, 2018

ABERDEEN, N.J. — Police in New Jersey say a former NFL player threatened someone with a sword during an argument at a youth sports event.

John “Charlie” Rogers Jr. turned himself in to Aberdeen police Monday and was charged with making terroristic threats, stalking and weapons offenses. The Asbury Park Press reports that Rogers was released.

Police say the incident happened at an Oct. 5 meeting for a youth basketball travel team at Matawan-Aberdeen Middle School. Investigators say 42-year-old Rogers threatened someone with the sword.

Earlier this year, police said Rogers left a threatening voicemail for the parent of a youth football player. Rogers was fired from his job as the offensive coordinator at St. John Vianney High School after the tape was made public.

The 42-year-old was a standout at Matawan Regional High School and attended Georgia Tech. He played five years in the NFL.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)