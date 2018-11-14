The Eagles will wear their midnight green home uniforms on Sunday in New Orleans after Philadelphia's head coach Doug Pederson won a bet against the Saints' Sean Payton.

Pederson and Payton were paired at the annual coaches' golf outing in Orlando last spring, where the two decided to "liven the match" by betting jersey colors, Pederson told reporters Wednesday, per ESPN.

“Three holes into it, ended up beating him, and that was it,” Pederson said.

Per NFL policy, the away team has to wear an NFL-approved non-conflicting color. The Saints (8-1) will wear their white "color-rush" jerseys on Sunday instead of their typical black home jerseys.

The two coaches were paired again at the American Century Championship in July where Pederson once again beat Payton–on the golf course and in a another bet. Rather than betting jersey colors, this time it was money wagered. Peyton had to donate $5,000 to the Eagles Autism Challenge charity after losing.

Pederson has now beaten Payton twice in the offseason as the teams prepare to face off Sunday for the first time since 2015.

“No bigger string than this one,” Pederson said, pointing to Sunday’s game as he takes his reigning Super Bowl champions to Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The two teams kickoff Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.