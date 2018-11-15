Cam Newton to Provide Dinner for 1,200 Kids at Annual 'Thanksgiving Jam'

Newton fed 800 kids at last year's event. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 15, 2018

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is preparing to make his annual Thanksgiving event the largest yet.

"Cam's Thanksgiving Jam" is set to feed 1,200 underprivileged children and their families, per TMZ. Last year, Newton's event in Charlotte fed 800 kids while partnering with the Second Harvest Food Bank, according to The Charlotte Observer.

"I vowed to myself that if I get put in my position–there's never enough things that you can do for a community," Newton told the Observer in 2017. "So nights like tonight are important to me and forever will be important to me."

Newton's "Thanksgiving Jam" looks to be a major success off the field. On the field, Newton's Panthers have had a strong year, going 6-3 and sitting in second place in the NFC South.

Newton and the Panthers face the Lions on Sunday. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.

