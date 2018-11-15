Fortnite video game players will no longer be able to customize their characters with NFL uniforms.

Fortnite "skins" are a popular as an add-on for players who don’t want to use one of the game’s default characters. They cost between $8 and $20 each. The game announced last week that an update would include the ability to purchase full NFL uniform skins and would be available for all 32 teams plus a purple Fortnite football uniform.

However, the NFL-based skins are now gone and SportsBusiness Journal's Daniel Kaplan reports the decision was planned from the start.

"[T]he outfits being in the store for a limited time was all completely planned,” a source said. "If you know Fortnite, you know this is normal course of business for special skins that go in and out of their store. I can say the jerseys will definitely be back this season."

The move comes after video game players have put their characters in Michael Vick and Aaron Hernandez uniforms, according to Kaplan. But Kaplan reported the partnership will continue.