A fourth-quarter touchdown drive gave the Seahawks the edge they needed to take down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Seattle, improving to an even .500 with the win.

The Packers got on the board first, scoring a touchdown early on a run by tailback Aaron Jones. The Seahawks responded with a field goal before Green Bay widened its lead to 11 with a 54-yard rocket from Rodgers to 24-year-old tight end Robert Tonyan to close the first quarter.

Back-to-back touchdowns started the second quarter for Seattle as Russell Wilson found Doug Baldwin first in the end zone, then Chris Carson punched it in from one yard out with just three minutes remaining in the half. The Seahawks took a short-lived 17-14 lead before Jones scored again, this time on a 24-yard throw from Rodgers.

A slow third quarter kicked off the second half before a controversial call spiced things back up a bit. An incomplete call was reversed in the Seahawks' favor, instead ruling that David Moore made the catch and fumbled out of bounds. But Seattle failed to capitalize on the ruling and the score stayed at 21-17.

The Seahawks got on the board again with a field goal in the fourth, making it a one-point deficit. The Packers responded in kind four minutes later, bringing the gap back to four once again. A seven-play, 75 yard touchdown drive orchestrated by Wilson resulted in the game-winning touchdown to tight end Ed Dickson.

The Seahawks (5-5) take on the Panthers next weekend in Carolina while the Packers (4-6-1) travel to Minnesota for another road game against the Vikings.