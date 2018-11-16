Lions head coach Matt Patricia took the the Lions' practice outdoors and into the snow.Patricia even donned shorts for the occassion.

Patricia addressed criticism of his outdoor practice when speaking with the media on Friday.

"Practicing outside has multiple benefits, provides different elements for us to prepare in and work through in the grand overall preparation of our team," Patricia said.

The first-year head coach did take a shot at the assembled media for good measure, referencing "all the head coaches in the room," who questioned his decision. Patricia's comment comes two weeks after he told a reporter to "sit up" and "have a little respect for the process" during a press conference on Oct. 31.

His players didn't exactly find the conditions to be balmy.

"I mean, I'm just out there trying to stay warm, really," cornerback Darius Slay told ESPN. "Like you said, we got indoor games. Obviously, it doesn't even matter."

It's been a trying season for the former Patriots defensive coordinator. The Lions are last in the NFC North at 3–6, losing their last three games.

The Lions will look to get back on track against the Panthers on Sunday. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.