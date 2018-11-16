Robert Kraft would like to see Colin Kaepernick's continued absence from the NFL end and told the New York Times that he would like to see a return for the former 49ers quarterback.

"I would very much like to see him in the league," Kraft told the Times.

Kraft was asked about a report from early in the season detailing potential discussions to bring Kaepernick to the Patriots. Kraft called the report a "rumor" and then quickly changing the subject.

Kaepernick last played in 2016 and became a free agent after opting out of his contract. He filed a grievance against the NFL in Oct. 2017 and claimed league owners colluded to keep him unsigned due to his protest of racial injustice and police brutality.

Brian Hoyer is currently Tom Brady's backup quarterback option for New England.