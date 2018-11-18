The Pittsburgh Steelers barely escaped with a victory over the Jaguars after a wild 1:37 game-winning drive ended with a go-ahead, one-yard QB keeper by Ben Roethlisberger.

Down 16–13 with 1:42 left to play, the Steelers started with the ball on their own 32 yard line. Roethlisberger quickly found wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for 35 yards on 2nd-and-four to put Pittsburgh just outside the red zone with one minute left.

After Smith-Schuster's catch, Roethlisberger found James Conner wide open for a potential game-winning touchdown on a soft floating pass, but Conner could not haul it in. Antonio Brown made up for the botched miss with a 25-yard catch that set the Steelers up on the Jaguars' two-yard line.

Pittsburgh's drive nearly ended in heartbreaking fashion after Roethlisberger slung the ball into the end zone right into the arms of Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden. The interception was negated, however, on a Jacksonville facemask penalty, giving the Steelers another chance to play for the win. With eight seconds remaining, Roethlisberger sneaked into the end zone for a one-yard score, completing Pittsburgh 16-point comeback and giving the team it's sixth-straight win.

Roethlisberger finished the game 27-of-37 for 314 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.