The Buccaneers will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday when the team travels to MetLife Stadium for a matchup against the New York Giants.

Tampa Bay (3–6) is coming off of a 16–3 home loss to the Washington Redskins. Despite throwing for 406 yards, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick completed just 29-of-41 passes and threw two interceptions in the outing. The Buccaneers have lost six of their last seven games and four straight on the road. Defensively, Tampa Bay is allowing an average of 32.3 points and 400 yards per game.

The Giants (2–7) won just their second game of the season last week, defeating the 49ers 27–23 on the road. Eli Manning showed some signs of life, throwing for 188 yards and three touchdowns in the outing. The team will have its first chance to win back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 2016 and its first win at home since Dec. 31, 2017.

The last time the two teams went head-to-head, the Buccaneers defeated the Giants 25–23.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

