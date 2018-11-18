Winston entered the game after Fitzpatrick's third interception.
A trio of interceptions from Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick led to Jameis Winston coming off the bench against the Giants on Sunday, looking to provide a boost as Tampa Bay trailed in the third quarter.
Winston made a quick impact on Tampa Bay's attack, leading the Buccaneers on a nine-play, 74-yard touchdown in his first action since Oct. 28. Winston fumbled inside the Giants' five-yard-line while scrambling outside the pocket, but the loose ball was recovered by Mike Evans, giving Tampa its second touchdown of the afternoon.
#Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston fumbles... for a touchdown.pic.twitter.com/k31M6nahzN— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 18, 2018
From there, Tampa Bay went on to score touchdowns on its next three drives to make the score 38-35 in favor of New York. After stopping the Giants, the Buccaneers got the ball back with 23 seconds and a shot to tie the game or take the lead. However, Winston tossed an interception to seal the loss.
Winston was benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick midway through a Week 8 loss to the Bengals. The former No. 1 overall pick had six touchdowns and 10 interceptions entering Sunday, and is 1–2 as a starter this season. In Sunday's contest he went 12-for-16 for 199 yards, two scores and the pick.
The Bucs entered Sunday last in the NFC South and they now sit at 3–7.