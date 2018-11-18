Report: Joe Flacco Unlikely to Play Sunday vs. Bengals, Lamar Jackson to Take Most Snaps

Lamar Jackson could make his first NFL start Sunday.

By Jenna West
November 18, 2018

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is unlikely to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, while backup Lamar Jackson is expected to take majority of the snaps, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Flacco injured his hip two weeks ago but is not expected to have surgery, per Pelissero. The starter missed practice three times this week due to the injury and was listed as doubtful on the Ravens' injury report.

Despite Flacco's absence, coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday that it didn't mean the starter couldn't play in Sunday's game.

Jackson, who has yet to start in his NFL career, missed practice Thursday due to an illness but returned Friday. The rookie has completed 7-of-12 passes for 87 yards and one touchdown this year. Jackson has also rushed for 139 yards and one score on 28 carries.

Robert Griffin III could also see time Sunday, but has not played in a game since 2016.

The Ravens host the Bengals Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

