After defeating AFC South opponent Jacksonville last week, the Indianapolis Colts will be looking for their second-straight division win when the team hosts the Titans on Sunday.

The Colts (4–5) have won three straight games and will be looking to extend that streak in Week 11. Indianapolis escaped with a 29–26 victory last week behind Andrew Luck's 285 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Tight end Eric Ebron scored three of the team's four touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground. It was ultimately the Colts defense that sealed the win, however, forcing a fumble with less than two minutes left to play.

Tennessee moved to 5–4 on the season with a dominant 34–10 home win over New England last week, maintaining their second-place spot in the AFC South standings. The team's defense held the Patriots to 284 yards of offense and sacked Tom Brady three times. The Titans' unit, which ranks first in scoring defense (16.8 points per game), will look for a similar performance against a Colts offensive line that hasn't given up a sack in four straight outings.

In the two team's last meeting, the Titans outlasted the Colts 20–16 despite a two-interception performance from Marcus Mariota.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

