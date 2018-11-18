Titans QB Marcus Mariota Injures Elbow, Replaced by Blaine Gabbert in Second Half vs. Colts

Marcus Mariota departed for the locker room early during the first half after suffering an injury.

By Kaelen Jones
November 18, 2018

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was ruled questionable after sustaining an elbow injury at the end of the first half of Sunday's game against the Colts.

Blaine Gabbert replaced Mariota under center to begin the second half.

Mariota dealt with an injured elbow throughout the early season, which led to Gabbert previously being installed as Tennessee's interim starter.

Sunday marked Mariota's eighth start of the season and ninth appearance. You can follow the game live here.

