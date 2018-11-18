Jets head coach Todd Bowles faces "an uphill battle to keep his job after 2018" per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. New York is unlikely to make a coaching change before the end of the season.

Bowles is 23–35 since becoming New York's head coach in 2015. The Jets are on pace for its third-straight losing season, going 5–11 in both 2016 and 2017. They have lost their last four games, including a 41-10 defeat against Buffalo on Nov. 11.

Losing to a previously-dormant Bills' offense sparked rumors pertaining to Bowles' job security. The Jets "did not seem to be playing hard" against Buffalo per Rapoport.

Bowles is "expected to garner interest as a head coaching candidate" if he's fired from New York according to Sunday's report. The former NFL defensive back coached the Dolphins for three games on an interim basis in 2011.

The Jets will next take the field on Nov. 25, hosting the Patriots. They are 3–7 in 2018, last in the AFC East.