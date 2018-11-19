Ravens Say Offensive Lineman Marshal Yanda Didn't Spit on Bengals' Vontaze Burfict

The alleged incident took place in the fourth qyarter of Sunday's game between the Ravens and Bengals.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 19, 2018

The Baltimore Ravens say offensive lineman Marshal Yanda did not spit on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict during Sunday's game between the teams.

A Ravens spokesman told ESPN.com that Yanda "didn't spit on anyone" during Baltimore's 24-21 victory.

The play in question took place in the fourth quarter on the drive Baltimore scored what ended up being the game-winning field goal.

A small kerfuffle broke out following a second-down run by Alex Collins. A few players pushed each other around after the play was over and shortly after that concluded, Yanda ended up standing over Burfict. From there, it appears as if spit comes out of his mouth, although it is hard to see where it potentially landed.

Burfict did not have any sort of reaction after the play and neither he nor the Bengals comment on it.

Sunday's contest was the last meeting between the teams this season. Cincinnati won the first matchup 34-23. The two teams are tied for second in the AFC North at 5-5.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)