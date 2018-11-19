The Baltimore Ravens say offensive lineman Marshal Yanda did not spit on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict during Sunday's game between the teams.

A Ravens spokesman told ESPN.com that Yanda "didn't spit on anyone" during Baltimore's 24-21 victory.

The play in question took place in the fourth quarter on the drive Baltimore scored what ended up being the game-winning field goal.

A small kerfuffle broke out following a second-down run by Alex Collins. A few players pushed each other around after the play was over and shortly after that concluded, Yanda ended up standing over Burfict. From there, it appears as if spit comes out of his mouth, although it is hard to see where it potentially landed.

What's your opinion of this? Watch Marshall Yanda. pic.twitter.com/kNGl92LxzQ — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 19, 2018

Burfict did not have any sort of reaction after the play and neither he nor the Bengals comment on it.

Sunday's contest was the last meeting between the teams this season. Cincinnati won the first matchup 34-23. The two teams are tied for second in the AFC North at 5-5.