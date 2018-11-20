Ryan Tannehill Returning as Dolphins Starting Quarterback After Missing Five Games

Ryan Tannehill hasn't taken the field for the Dolphins since Week 5.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 20, 2018

After missing the last five games due to a right shoulder injury, Ryan Tannehill will start for the Dolphins Sunday against the Colts, coach Adam Gase announced Tuesday.

Miami is 5–5 and turned to Brock Osweiler to start while Tannehill was sidelined. The team went 2–3 during the stretch Osweiler started.

The Dolphins are coming off their bye and are just two games back of the Patriots for the AFC East lead. They still have a home game against New England, as well as two contests against the Bills.

Beffore going down, Tannehill was completing 65.9% of his passes and had 972 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

