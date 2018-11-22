How to Watch Bears vs. Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Bears vs. Lions on Thanksgiving.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 22, 2018

The Bears travel to Detroit to take on the Lions on Thursday. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Chicago will look for its fifth straight win after beating the Vikings 25–20 last week. The Bears' (7–3) victory was locked up by a late field goal from Cody Parkey, who also missed four kicks. His field goal with just over two minutes to play in the fourth quarter made it a two-score game and secured the win for Chicago. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for 165 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. 

The Lions (4–6) are coming off a 20–19 win over the Panthers. Detroit held off a two-point conversion pass attempt from quarterback Cam Newton for the win.

How to watch the game: 

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

