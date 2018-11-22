Do you love The Office so much you mention it in your Tinder bio? Then there's a chance you might have something in common with Redskins receiver Trey Quinn.

In Washington's 31-23 loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the 2018 draft's Mr. Irrelevant scored his first career touchdown, and proceed to celebrate by channeling his inner Michael Scott.

If you love The Office as much as you claim you do, then you easily recognized that little jig as The Scarn. And you were not alone.

Watch: Bears Pull Out Some Stellar TD Celebrations During Their Thanksgiving Day Win

That's how you do The Scarn.

Happy Thanksgiving! https://t.co/zKQxhKsIRC — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) November 23, 2018

Did that dude just do “The Scarn”? Awesome #WASvsDAL #TheOffice — Sam Hotopp (@CoachHotopp12) November 22, 2018

When Quinn breaks out The Scarn for a TD celebration pic.twitter.com/isnXZscsbc — Brett Bibbins (@BrettBibbinsKSR) November 22, 2018

I know I didn’t just see that Redskins wide receiver hit the Scarn in his touchdown dance pic.twitter.com/h4vA3V3p8a — Blake Broadhurst (@BlakeBroadhurst) November 22, 2018

“Make new friends, tie some yarn... That’s how you do the Scarn!”@WRC_Candess he did the Scarn! 😂 https://t.co/dysR5EIwQs — WRC Stephanie (@WRC_Stephanie) November 23, 2018

Trey Quinn confirms what we all wanted to be true: It was The Scarn pic.twitter.com/30dtBiBpOC — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 23, 2018

Washington may have lost the game, but thanks to Quinn, the team did win the battle of celebrations despite the Cowboys having some great ones of their own.