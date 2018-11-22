Everybody Loved Redskins' Trey Quinn Paying Homage to Michael Scott With The Scarn Dance

Why haven't there been more The Office-themed touchdown celebrations?

By Khadrice Rollins
November 22, 2018

Do you love The Office so much you mention it in your Tinder bio? Then there's a chance you might have something in common with Redskins receiver Trey Quinn.

In Washington's 31-23 loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the 2018 draft's Mr. Irrelevant scored his first career touchdown, and proceed to celebrate by channeling his inner Michael Scott.

If you love The Office as much as you claim you do, then you easily recognized that little jig as The Scarn. And you were not alone.

Washington may have lost the game, but thanks to Quinn, the team did win the battle of celebrations despite the Cowboys having some great ones of their own.

More NFL

