Lamar Jackson Expected to Start in Week 12 vs. Raiders

Jackson totaled 269 yards in his first career start on Nov. 18.

By Michael Shapiro
November 23, 2018

Ravens rookie quarterback is expected to make his second consecutive start on Sunday and will replace Joe Flacco, who is currently battlng a back injury. Head coach John Harbaugh announced the decision on Friday.

Jackson led Baltimore to a 24-21 victory over the Bengals in Week 11 and snaped the Ravens' three-game losing streak. The Louisville product only threw for 150 yards on the afternoon, but rushed for 119 yards on 26 carries. 

The Ravens currently sit second in the AFC North and are tied with the Bengals at 5–5. They will host the Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.  

