Find out how to watch the Dolphins vs. the Colts on Sunday, Nov. 25.
The Dolphins head to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Colts Sunday.
Everything is on the line for both teams, who have a 5–5 record and are tied for the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.
The Dolphins suffered a rough 31–12 loss to the Packers last week, unable to hold back Green Bay's electric offense with Adam Jones and Aaron Rodgers. Miami's problems started immediately when Brock Osweiler fumbled a shotgun snap on the opening drive. The Dolphins recorded four field goals but couldn't find a way to score any touchdowns.
Andrew Luck had another incredible game in the Colts' 38-10 over the Titans last week. Luck threw three touchdowns and the Colts scored another two on the ground. The quarterback was not sacked for a fifth straight game as he went 23 of 29 for 297 yards.
Here's how to watch Sunday's game:
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.