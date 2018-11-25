The Dolphins head to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Colts Sunday.

Everything is on the line for both teams, who have a 5–5 record and are tied for the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.

The Dolphins suffered a rough 31–12 loss to the Packers last week, unable to hold back Green Bay's electric offense with Adam Jones and Aaron Rodgers. Miami's problems started immediately when Brock Osweiler fumbled a shotgun snap on the opening drive. The Dolphins recorded four field goals but couldn't find a way to score any touchdowns.

Andrew Luck had another incredible game in the Colts' 38-10 over the Titans last week. Luck threw three touchdowns and the Colts scored another two on the ground. The quarterback was not sacked for a fifth straight game as he went 23 of 29 for 297 yards.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.