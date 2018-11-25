Former Browns head coach Hue Jackson could be "in line" to take over for Marvin Lewis in Cincinnati after the season, per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

Jackson was on the Bengals' staff from 2012-15, serving as the team's offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015. Jackson is a "favorite of Bengals owner Mike Brown" per La Canfora, and is a potential successor to Lewis should he "retire or transition to an upper-management position" after the season.

Jackson went 3–36 in three years with Cleveland, fired midway through the 2018 season. The Browns went 0–16 in 2017. Jackson joined Lewis' staff on Nov. 12, serving as a "Special Assistant to the Head Coach."

Cincinnati jumped out to a hot start this season, leading the AFC North after a 4–1 start. But the Bengals have struggled since, losing four of their last five games while surrendering 36.4 points per game.

The Bengals will look to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday, hosting the Browns. Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.