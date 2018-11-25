How to Watch Patriots vs. Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Patriots vs. Jets on Sunday, Nov. 25 at MetLife Stadium.

By Emily Caron
November 25, 2018

The Patriots will travel to MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 25 to take on the New York Jets.

New England (7–3) enters Thanksgiving weekend seeking redemption on the road after an unexpected loss 34–10 to the Titans. Tennessee held QB Tom Brady to zero passing touchdowns despite throwing for 254 yards in the loss. 

The Jets fell to 3–7 after a brutal 41–10 defeat by Buffalo last weekend. Quarterback Josh McCown completed 17-of-34 attempts for 135 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Isaiah Crowell hauled in the team's only touchdown in the third quarter as the Bills offense slowed after a frenzied first half. 

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 25

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream:  Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)