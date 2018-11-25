The Patriots will travel to MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 25 to take on the New York Jets.

New England (7–3) enters Thanksgiving weekend seeking redemption on the road after an unexpected loss 34–10 to the Titans. Tennessee held QB Tom Brady to zero passing touchdowns despite throwing for 254 yards in the loss.

The Jets fell to 3–7 after a brutal 41–10 defeat by Buffalo last weekend. Quarterback Josh McCown completed 17-of-34 attempts for 135 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Isaiah Crowell hauled in the team's only touchdown in the third quarter as the Bills offense slowed after a frenzied first half.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 25

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.