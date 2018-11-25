The Ravens will host the Raiders in a clash between AFC teams on Sunday, Nov. 25. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Sunday's contest could mark the second career start for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The rookie signal-caller led Baltimore (5–5, 2nd in AFC North) to a 24–21 victory against the Bengals last weekend. Jackson rushed for 117 yards on 27 carries, the most rush attempts by a quarterback in a single game since at least 1999. Baltimore running back Gus Edwards broke out for 115 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Quarterback Joe Flacco, who was inactive last week, has been nursing an injured hip and it remains unclear if he will start against Oakland.

The Raiders (2–8, 4th in AFC West) enter the matchup following a walk-off win against the Cardinals in Arizona last week. The victory ended a five-game losing streak for Oakland. Head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr got into a heated exchange on the sideline during the win, however the two insisted following the game that tensions simmered.

How to watch Sunday's game

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

