The Ottawa Redblacks and Calgary Stampeders will face off Sunday night in the CFL's 106th Grey Cup.

The two teams are meeting up in the championship game for the second time in three years. In 2016, the Redblacks ran away with a stunning 39–33 victory over the Stampeders in only their third year in existance.

The Stampeders defeated the Redblacks during both of their 2018 regular season matchups. Redblacks starter Trevor Harris threw three interceptions and zero touchdowns against Calgary, while being held to 4.5 yards per attempt. Harris went on record a strong regular-season finish before throwing a CFL playoff-record six touchdowns against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Division finals.

Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell led the franchise to its 2014 Grey Cup win and put together another remarkable season while trying to repeat the feat. Mitchell threw a league-high 35 touchdowns with 5,124 yards this year. The former Eastern Washington quarterback squared off against another ex-Eagles starter Matt Nichols and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a 22-14 win to advance to the Cup.

Ottawa and Calgary will battle it out for the Grey Cup at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+