Colts tight end Jack Doyle was placed on injured reserve on Monday and ended his season, the team confirmed. Doyle suffered a kidney injury during Indianapolis' win over the Dolphins on Sunday in the second half, but did finish the game.

A six-year veteran, Doyle has played in just six games this season and previously battled a hip injury. He has 26 receptions in 2018 for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

Doyle enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2017 by catching 80 passes en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance. The Western Kentucky product has ceded a large share of pass-catching duties to Eric Ebron this season, who leads the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions.

The Colts will look to continue their five-game winning streak on Sunday and face the Jaguars. Kickoff from EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.