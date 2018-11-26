Colts TE Jack Doyle Placed on Injured Reserve After Kidney Injury

Doyle has 26 catches and two touchdowns this season. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 26, 2018

Colts tight end Jack Doyle was placed on injured reserve on Monday and ended his season, the team confirmed. Doyle suffered a kidney injury during Indianapolis' win over the Dolphins on Sunday in the second half, but did finish the game.  

A six-year veteran, Doyle has played in just six games this season and previously battled a hip injury. He has 26 receptions in 2018 for 245 yards and two touchdowns. 

Doyle enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2017 by catching 80 passes en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance. The Western Kentucky product has ceded a large share of pass-catching duties to Eric Ebron this season, who leads the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions. 

The Colts will look to continue their five-game winning streak on Sunday and face the Jaguars. Kickoff from EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET. 

