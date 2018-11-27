J.J. Watt Dedicates Texans' Monday Night Football Win to Late Owner Bob McNair

The Texans team owner and founder died Friday.

By Emily Caron
November 27, 2018

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt dedicated Houston's 34-17 Monday Night Football win over the Titans to the team's late owner and founder Bob McNair, who died last Friday at 81 years old.

"All he wanted for Houston was a winner," Watt told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game. "All he wanted for us every week was a winner, and tonight that was for him. We're glad we could get one in his stadium, in his building, and I believe he was watching. So that one was for you, Mr. McNair."

McNair, a longtime Houston resident, was committed to bringing back an NFL franchise to his city after the Oilers left for Tennessee following the 1996 season. He formed Houston NFL Holdings in 1998 and was awarded the league's 32nd franchise in 1999. The Texans played their first game on Sept. 8, 2002 against the Dallas Cowboys, walking away with a 19–10 win for the franchise's first victory.

Now in their 17th season, Houston sits at 8–3 after its eighth-straight win on Monday.

Coach Bill O'Brien also honored McNair after the game by giving the game ball to Bob's son, Cal, who serves as the team's chairman and chief operating officer.

"We had a great man who owned this team, who founded this team," O'Brien said, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "Bob McNair passed away, and that game right there is Houston Texans football right there. And that was for Bob McNair."

He continued: "I think these players, even the younger who didn't have a chance to know him very well, I think everybody understood from the veteran players what Bob meant to this organization. They handled it the right way, and that was a good win and a tribute to Bob McNair. We gave the game ball to Cal because we felt like as a team that win was for Bob right there."

The Texans paid tribute to McNair before kickoff on Monday night with a video tribute and performance of "Amazing Grace." After the tribute and the team win, Cal thanked the team for honoring his father.

