Most trade deadlines have passed, but there are leagues out there with no time limits on dealing players. Take advantage of this last chance to make something happen, as a trade could make all the difference in the fantasy postseason.

Looking at multiple factors for a trade target will serve you best, including schedule, potential floor and ceiling, and health of surrounding teammates. You’ll see references to 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed metric (aFPA) in this column, which we rely on heavily to determine weekly matchup strength.

Buy

D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers

Moore is quietly making a fantasy impact, ranking 15th among receivers in PPR scoring since Week 10. He has the highest snap count of any Panther wideout in that timeframe, playing 92% of the team’s snaps. Carolina’s next four opponents average a ranking of 23.5 in receiver aFPA, so matchup is going to be on his side more often than not the rest of the way. The Panthers need Moore to have a larger role if they’re going to make the playoffs, and he seems to be getting an on-field endorsement from Cam Newton. He could be a playoff hero.

Demaryius Thomas, WR, Texans

He’s not exactly under the radar, or a buy-low candidate, but Thomas isn’t particularly in the spotlight in the Texans offense, even after scoring two touchdowns last week. Houston has one of the cushiest remaining schedules for receivers, facing the Browns, Colts, Jets and Eagles in their next four games. Those defenses rank 15th, 22nd, 31st and 30th, respectively, in receiver aFPA to opposing wideouts.

EAKINS: Week 13 Fantasy Football Streaming Options

Sell

Kenyan Drake, RB, Dolphins

Inconsistency should be Drake’s middle name. No player’s performance has had quite the range as his this season, despite a relatively stable snap rate from game to game. Drake is coming off one of his best games of the season, racking up 96 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the loss to the Colts last week. This is an opportune time to move him, considering his inconsistent nature and Miami’s upcoming schedule. The Dolphins face a pair of top-five defenses against running backs in Weeks 15 and 16, the semifinal and championship weeks in fantasy leagues.

Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals

Make no mistake, Boyd has emerged as a legitimate real-life and fantasy weapon this season, and he remains an easy starter for the rest of the year. Still, with A.J. Green likely to return, perhaps as soon as this week, and with Andy Dalton on IR, Boyd’s outlook is trending downward. Boyd has been bankable enough this season that someone looking for help at receiver might be willing to overlook Jeff Driskel, something you can use to your advantage.

Mark Ingram, RB, Saints

Ingram has now seen double-digit touches in three straight contests, but they have come when New Orleans has slaughtered their opponents. Three of their next four games are against teams that rank in the top 10 in running back aFPA, so Drew Brees may be forced to air it out a bit more. There’s also the risk of the Saints locking up a top seed and home-field advantage on the NFC side of the playoff bracket, which could eat into Ingram’s playing time. Now’s the perfect time to move Ingram, possibly to a Melvin Gordon or Leonard Fournette owner who is in immediate need of running back help.