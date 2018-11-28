Jaguars Have 'High Level of Concern' CB Jalen Ramsey Won't Play on Sunday vs. Colts

Ramsey could miss the first game of his career when the team hosts Indianapolis on Sunday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 28, 2018

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without cornerback Jalen Ramsey during the team's AFC South matchup against Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Jaguars announced on Wednesday that Ramsey has a knee injury, which forced him out of practice. It is unclear when Ramsey hurt his knee. The third-year cornerback was also limited in practice last week with a groin injury.

During Wednesday's media availability, Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone said he had a "high level of concern" regarding Ramsey's status for Sunday's game and that the cornerback may not do any on-field work all week.

"We have two games in [five] days, and he has a legitimate thing that he's dealing with," Marrone said. "I think it'll be tough. I think we'll have a better idea later in the week, but I do have a high level of concern."

Jacksonville (3–8) hosts the Colts (6–5) on Sunday before playing at Tennessee (5–6) next Thursday night. If Ramsey cannot play this week, it will be the first time in his career that he does not take the field for a regular season game. The team will already start the game without quarterback Blake Bortles, who was benched, and running back Leonard Fournette, who was suspended, against the Colts. 

Ramsey's potential absence means the Jaguars will have to rely on a young secondary to stop a hot Colts offense, which has averaged 34.5 points over the last six games and has seen Andrew Luck throw for at least three touchdowns in eight consecutive outings.

Ramsey recorded five tackles against the Colts in Week 10 and shadowed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton for most of the game, limiting him to 77 yards on seven receptions. The 24-year-old corner has 42 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions through 11 games so far this season.

 

 

