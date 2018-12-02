Two struggling teams in desperate need of a win meet Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals hit the road to the take on the Green Bay Packers.

Arizona has lost five of their last six games, including their last three. On Sunday, the Cardinals were routed 45–10 by the Los Angeles Chargers.

They enter the game ranked last in the NFL in total offense, and also average a league–low 14.1 points a game. Arizona is also last in rushing, passing, yards per attempt and first downs gained.

Green Bay has lost their last two games and return home where they haven't lost this season.

Their playoff hopes took a hit after losing 24–17 to the Minnesota Vikings, continuing their road problems. The Packers have lost each of the six road games in 2018.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

