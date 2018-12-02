Watch: Saquon Barkley Goes Airborn With Insane Hurdle Over Bears Defender

Barkley cleared the helmet of safety Adrian Amos with room to spare. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 02, 2018

Giants running back Saquon Barkley continued to add to his rookie-year highlight reel on Sunday, hurdling a Bears defender after catching a slant in the third quarter.

The leap over Chicago safety Adrian Amos may be Barkley's most impressive move of the year. Barkley jumped over a nearly-upright Amos, clearing his helmet by at least a few inches.

The snag was Barkley's third catch of the afternoon, and New York's second major highlight of the afternoon. Barkely's teammate Odell Beckham Jr. found the end zone in the second half with his arm, slinging a touchdown to fellow receiver Russell Shepard. 

Watch Barkley's insane hurdle below:

Follow along live here.

.
