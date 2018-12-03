The Panthers fired defensive line coach Brady Hoke and cornerbacks coach Jeff Imamura, the team announced on Monday.

The decision was made following Carolina's 24–17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

“In my judgment, I felt this was best for the team moving forward,” Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said in a release. “These are always difficult decisions, and I thank Brady and Jeff for their hard work."

Rivera will assume defensive play-calling duties and defensive coordinator Eric Washington will take charge of the defensive front-seven unit.

Assistant defensive line coach Sam Mills III will oversee Carolina's defenisve line unit. Rivera will aid with the secondary in place of Imamura.

The Panthers are currently 6–6. Their defensive unit ranks 14th in total yards allowed (353), 21st in points allowed (25.5), and 22nd in pass yards allowed (256.8) per game.