The Eagles host the Redskins in a key NFC East clash on Monday Night Football. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Washington (6–5, 2nd in NFC East) will aim to maintain its hold on the NFC's sixth seed with a victory. The club has dropped two straight games, to the Texans and Cowboys. Quarterback Colt McCoy, who started in place of Alex Smith, threw for 268 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the defeat against Dallas.

The Eagles (5–6, 3rd in NFC East) are coming off a 25–22 win over the Giants last weekend that halted a two-game losing streak. Philadelphia rallied behind quarterback Carson Wentz, who threw for 236 yards and a touchdown. A victory on Monday night could see the reigning NFL champions jump into the thick of the playoff race, as they would join Washington and Carolina as .500 teams vying for the NFC's sixth seed in the current playoff standings.

The meeting marks the first time the two squads have faced this season. Washington leads the series 85–76–6.

Here's how to watch Monday's game

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN or ESPN+