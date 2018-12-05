Saints Owner Gayle Benson Pays Off Nearly $100,000 in Layaway Orders at Local Walmart

Gayle Benson is the owner of the Saints and Pelicans and she paid off nearly $100,000 for unsuspecting customers who had items on layaway.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 05, 2018

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson recently wrote a check for nearly $100,000 to pay off 408 layaway orders at a local Walmart, according to Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate

"They're coming in, and they're calling their friends and family," store manager Zena Williams said. "They're very excited. It's a good thing. It's a good thing for the community. It's a good thing for the store. I'm glad that we can participate and help bless so many people for the holidays."

Andres Fuentes of WWL-TV in New Orleans has the total of Benson's donation marked at $93,502.

Benson initially made the contribution anonymously, but the Saints later confirmed it in a statement, "This was a gift from Mrs. Benson for the holidays."

Benson's Saints are coming off just their second loss of the season, which put an end to their 10-game winning streak. At 10–2, they sit in second place in the NFC playoff standings and they will look to lock up the NFC South Sunday on the road against the Buccaneers.

The Pelicans are 12-13 on the season and host the division rival Mavericks on Wednesday.

