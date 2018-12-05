Cleveland police reportedly launched an internal investigation to determine how the NFL obtained a copy of police reports involving former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt getting into a fight at a Cleveland hotel in February, according to Cleveland.com.

An unidentified Cleveland police officer reportedly leaked the report to the NFL, the city told Cleveland.com. The league was able to bypass the police department's response to records released regarding an incident where Hunt was videotaped by hotel surveillance cameras attacking a woman inside a Metropolitan at The 9 hotel on Feb. 10.

Chiefs Release Kareem Hunt After Hotel Video Shows RB Attacking Woman

Previous records indicated that the NFL did not ask for the report until after video of the incident was published. The NFL released a statement on Sunday asserting that it launched its investigation into the incident immediately after it occurred.

Per Cleveland.com, Cleveland police did not obtain the hotel surveillance video, nor did it assign the case to a detective to follow up on the incident because the woman appeared to suffer minor injuries, which made the case a misdemeanor crime.

Last week, the Chiefs released Hunt after he was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List when the video of the February incident surfaced.

Additionally to the February incident, Hunt is being investigated for two separate incidents.

Video emerged Tuesday showing Hunt involved in a fighting incident which took place at a Kansas City nightclub in January. In June, Hunt was involved in an altercation that took place at an Ohio resort where he allegedly punched a man in the face.

The NFL will reportedly take all three incidents into account when it decides on a suspension length for Hunt.