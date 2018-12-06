How to Watch Jaguars vs. Titans: Thursday Night Football Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Jaguars vs. Titans Thursday Night Football matchup on Thursday, Dec. 6 from Nissan Stadium.

By Emily Caron
December 06, 2018

Jacksonville will visit Nashville, Tenn. this week as the Jaguars take on the Titans in Thursday Night Football on Dec. 6.

The Jaguars (4–8) took down the Colts 6–0 last week in a game that did not feature a single touchdown by either AFC South team. Jacksonville secured the win with a pair of field goals from Josh Lambo. Quarterback Andrew Luck went 33-of-52 for 248 yards, zero TDs and one interception.

The Titans, on the other hand, tallied three touchdowns and two field goals in their 26–22 win over the New York Jets, bringing them to 6–6 on the season. Quaterback Marcus Mariota completed 20-of-35 for 282 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Tennessee's win.

How to watch:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)