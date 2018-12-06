Jacksonville will visit Nashville, Tenn. this week as the Jaguars take on the Titans in Thursday Night Football on Dec. 6.

The Jaguars (4–8) took down the Colts 6–0 last week in a game that did not feature a single touchdown by either AFC South team. Jacksonville secured the win with a pair of field goals from Josh Lambo. Quarterback Andrew Luck went 33-of-52 for 248 yards, zero TDs and one interception.

The Titans, on the other hand, tallied three touchdowns and two field goals in their 26–22 win over the New York Jets, bringing them to 6–6 on the season. Quaterback Marcus Mariota completed 20-of-35 for 282 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Tennessee's win.

How to watch:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.