Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill hit the Dallas Cowboys some heavy trash talk ahead of Sunday's crucial NFC East showdown.

The Cowboys and Eagles will meet in Week 14 for a tilt that will determine the leader of the NFC East, and Grugier-Hill made sure Dallas knew he liked his team's chances.

"Look at Dallas' history," Grugier-Hill said on Wednesday, according to John Clarke of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "They always choke, so we'll go down there and make them choke."

The Eagles (6–6) head into Week 14's game with two straight wins. Should Philadelphia make it three-straight with a win over the Cowboys (7–5) on Sunday, the defending champion Eagles will pull into first place in the NFC East.

Dallas is also riding its own winning streak. After defeating the Eagles 27–20 at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 11, the Cowboys have ripped four-straight victories, including a 13–10 upset win over the New Orleans Saints. Doug Pederson's Eagles are 2–3 against Dallas and when asked if he was worried Grugier-Hill's comments would become bulletin-board material for the Cowboys, Pederson told reporters he knew they already were.

"Listen, I have a ton of respect for Jason Garrett and the Dallas org," Pederson said. "I mean, this has always been a great rivalry. I played in this game before as a player, so I know what it's all about. And listen, it's going to be a good football game. I think it's already bulletin board material, so we're well past that."

Kickoff between the two teams is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.