Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returned to Sunday's game against the Raiders as Pittsburgh trailed by three points with over four minutes remaining in the game.

Roethlisberger threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster on his first drive back, giving the Steelers a 21–17 lead with 2:55 left.

Roethlisberger had been ruled questionable to return after suffering a rib injury at the end of the first half.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Roethlisberger took a big hit at the end of the second quarter and was being evaluated by team doctors during the halftime break. He came out from the locker room in the third quarter and was seen standing on the sideline.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs took Roethlisberger's place to start the second half.

Before exiting the game, Roethlisberger was 18-of-22 for 164 yards and a touchdown, leading Pittsburgh to a 14–10 halftime lead. The Steelers are 7–4–1 and looking to stay atop the AFC North with a win on Sunday.