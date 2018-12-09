Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett made "multiple attempts" to draw former Dallas tight end Jason Witten out of retirement this season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Witten has "resisted those overtures" and is "committed to the Monday Night Football booth and to his new craft as a broadcast analyst," per Schefter.

Witten retired in May. The 36-year-old ranks second in NFL history in receptions and receiveing yards by a tight end. Tony Gonzalez is the all-time leader in both categories.

Garrett and the Cowboys lead the NFC East at 7–5. They host the Eagles on Sunday, with kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.