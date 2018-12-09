Baltimore Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson will make his fourth consecutive start over veteran Joe Flacco in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen. Flacco is inactive as he battles a hip injury.

Jackson was cleared from concussion protocol after exiting Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter. The rookie was accidentally kicked in the face by his own teammate and left the field under his own power. He re-entered the game in the fourth quarter.

Jackson has started for the Ravens during Flacco's injury, leading Baltimore to three consecutive wins and a 7–5 record. As a starter, Jackson has thrown for 453 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions. He's also rushed for 265 yards and two scores. The Ravens selected Jackson with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Baltimore visits the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday. The Ravens hold the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff race, while the Chiefs hold No. 1 seed. Sunday's kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.