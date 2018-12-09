NFL Week 14 Injury Report: LeSean McCoy (Hamstring) Questionable to Return vs. Jets

Here is a list of players who were injured during Week 14 action in the NFL.

By Kaelen Jones
December 09, 2018

Sam Darnold, QB, Jets – Foot (Questionable - Returned to Game)

Darnold headed to the locker room during the first half of Sunday's contest vs. the Bills due to a foot injury and was ruled questionable to return. He later returned.

LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills – Hamstring (Questionable)

The Bills ruled McCoy questionable to return against the Jets due a hamstring injury in the first quarter.

Isaiah Crowell, RB, Jets – Foot (Questionable)

The Jets ruled Crowell questionable to return against the Bills due to a foot injury during the first half.

Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins – Foot (Questionable)

Reed was ruled questionable to return during the first quarter against the Giants due to a foot injury.

Jordan Jenkins, OLB, Jets – Ankle (Doubtful)

The Jets ruled Jenkins doubtful to return against the Bills because of an ankle injury suffered in the first half.

Kenny Clark, DL, Packers – Elbow (Questionable)

The Packers ruled Clark questionable to return against the Falcons due to an elbow injury.

Brent Urban, DE, Ravens – Stinger (Concussion Protocol)

Urban was evaluated for a concussion during the first half against the Chiefs.

