Patrick Mahomes might be a wizard. The Chiefs quarterback was leading a two-minute drill to close out the first half of Sunday's game against the Ravens when he made a pair of throws that boggled the minds of everybody that saw them.

The first magical pass that came from the second-year signal caller from Texas Tech was a no-look toss to receiver Demarcus Robinson. Mahomes scrambled out of the pocket, then stopped on a dime as a defender came up on his left. As the defender went sliding to the ground thanks to Mahomes's juke, the quarterback took a few steps to his right before unleashing a bullet across his body in the opposite direction of where he was looking. Robinson gained 17 yards on the play.

On the following play, Mahomes scrambled to the left again, but this time, he continued in that direction before flinging a dart to running back Spencer Ware, who took the ball up the sideline for a 31-yard gain.

The Chiefs capped off the drive with a field goal to take a 17-10 lead into halftime.

In the second half, after Baltimore tied the game at 17, Mahomes made another wild throw.

This time he went across the field following a scramble to his left to connect with Travis Kelce.

There is just no defense for this. pic.twitter.com/tIOmNmWjdT — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 9, 2018

However, although the play went for 17 yards on a second-and-18, Kansas City elected to take a five-yard defensive holding penalty instead of the gain because it gave the team a first down. The Chiefs were forced to punt following a penalty on third down negated a conversion.

Later in the fourth quarter, Mahomes made another jaw-dropping throw. This pass came on a fourth-and-nine with the Ravens leading 24-17 with fewer than 90 seconds remaining in the game.

After evading pressure, Mahomes launched a ball across his body and down field to Tyreek Hill for 48 yards and a first down.

The Chiefs scored the game-tying touchdown with 53 seconds left in the game later that drive.