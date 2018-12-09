Watch: Steelers Miss Potential Game-Tying FG After Epic Hook-and-Ladder vs. Raiders

The Steelers saw their late rally snuffed out when kicker Chris Boswell slipped on a last-second field-goal attempt.

By Kaelen Jones
December 09, 2018

The Steelers fell just short in their 24–21 loss against the Raiders.

Following Derek Carr's go-ahead six-yard touchdown pass to Derek Carrier, Pittsburgh took over with 15 seconds left, trailing by three with one timeout remaining while starting from its own 30-yard line.

Mike Tomlin & Co. dialed up a perfect hook-and-ladder call: Ben Roethlisberger completed a pass to James Washington, who lateralled the ball back to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who raced into Oakland territory with five seconds left.

The play set up Steelers kicker Chris Boswell with a chance to tie the game on a 40-yard field-goal attempt. But Boswell slipped as he stepped up to kick the ball, sending the attempt into the back of one of his blockers.

The loss spoiled Roethlisberger's bounce-back performance in which he returned late in the contest to help the Steelers take the lead, before Oakland answered on the ensuing possession.

Pittsburgh dropped to 7–5–1 with the loss. The Raiders improved to 3–10.

