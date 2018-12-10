How to Watch Vikings vs. Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch the Vikings play the Seahawks in a key battle for an NFC wildcard berth on Monday Night Football.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 10, 2018

The Seattle Seahawks will be looking for their fourth-straight win on Monday when the team hosts the Minnesota Vikings in a key battle in the race for an NFC wildcard spot.

The Seahawks come into Monday's matchup after a 43–16 blowout win over the 49ers last week. Since the team's Week 10 loss to the Rams, Russell Wilson has completed 71 of 105 passes (67.6 percent) for 925 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. He boasts a passer rating of 130.1 over that four-game span and has added 127 additional yards on 21 carries.

The Vikings will be looking to bounce back from a crushing 24–10 loss to New England in Week 13. Minnesota's offense has been a disappointment for most of the season, ranking 15th and 18th in yards and points per game, respectively. Kirk Cousins went 32-of-44 for 201 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in last week's loss, and if the Vikings hope to leave the west coast with a win, the quarterback will have to do more to lead his offense.

The Seahawks currently hold the fifth seed with a 7–5 record, while the Vikings currently occupy the sixth slot with a record of 6–5–1.

How to watch Monday's game

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

