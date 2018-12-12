The NFL announced at its owners’ meetings Wednesday that the 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas.

Until 2014, the draft was usually held in New York, including a stretch from 2006 to ’14 at Radio City Music Hall.

Since then, the league has let other NFL cities bid on hosting the event. It went to Chicago in 2015 and ’16, Philadelphia in ’17 and Dallas in ’18. The 2019 draft will be in Nashville, Tenn.

Las Vegas does not yet host an NFL team, but the Raiders will begin playing there in 2020.