Eagles QB Carson Wentz is not expected to play on Sunday against the Rams as he deals with a back issue, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

With only a slim chance of Philadelphia making the playoffs, Wentz may not play again in 2018 depending on Sunday's result, Rapoport added. The team is still gathering information on his health.

The 25-year-old starter has thrown for 3,074 yards and 21 touchdowns since returning from an ACL tear. Wentz missed the end of the 2017 season due to the injury. Backup quarterback Nick Foles took over, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory.

Foles also started the first two games of the 2018 season before Wentz returned, going 1–1 before Wentz took over in Week 3.

The Eagles sit two games behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, tied with the Washington Redskins at 6–7 on the season.

They play the Los Angeles Rams (11–2) next in Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 16.