Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss his second-straight game on Sunday as he nurses a quad injury, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Beckham sat out New York's 40-16 victory over Washington on Dec. 9.

#Giants coach Pat Shurmur has ruled out WR Odell Beckham Jr. for Sunday’s game against the #Titans. He’s still battling this quad issue. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2018

Beckham has tallied 77 receptions for 1,052 yards in 12 games this season and caught 6 touchdowns. He has also thrown a pair of touchdowns.

New York sits last in the NFC East at 5–8. The Giants started the season 1–7 before winning four of their last five games. They will host the Titans on Sunday.Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. ET.