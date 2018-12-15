The Texans will travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets on Saturday, Dec. 15.

Houston (9–4) heads to New York after a 24–21 loss to Indianapolis last Sunday. Quarterback Deshaun Watson went 27-of-38 for 267 yards and one touchdown, but the Texans secondary couldn't contain the Colts passing game enough to walk away with a win.

The Jets (4–9) beat the Bills, 27–23, in a close contest. QB Sam Darnold completed 16-of-24 for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception. New York added two more scores on the ground to secure the win.

How to watch:

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.)