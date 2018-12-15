Find out how to watch Saturday's clash between the Texans and the Jets from MetLife Stadium.
The Texans will travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets on Saturday, Dec. 15.
Houston (9–4) heads to New York after a 24–21 loss to Indianapolis last Sunday. Quarterback Deshaun Watson went 27-of-38 for 267 yards and one touchdown, but the Texans secondary couldn't contain the Colts passing game enough to walk away with a win.
The Jets (4–9) beat the Bills, 27–23, in a close contest. QB Sam Darnold completed 16-of-24 for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception. New York added two more scores on the ground to secure the win.
How to watch:
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: NFL Network
Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.